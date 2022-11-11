Ricci (neck) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Ricci was forced to exit early and he's currently being evaluated for a neck injury. While the severity of the injury is uncertain at this time, it's possible Raheem Blackshear and Laviska Shenault see more snaps while Ricci isn't on the field.
