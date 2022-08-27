Ricci has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's preseason finale against the Bills due to a groin injury, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

The extent of the injury remains unclear. The undrafted fullback out of Western Michigan appeared in 16 games for the Panthers as a rookie and operated mostly on special teams. Barring his health, he figures to garner a similar role again in 2022.

