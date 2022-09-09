Ricci practiced at full capacity Friday and carries no injury designation ahead of Carolina's Week 1 matchup versus Cleveland, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Ricci has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered during the Panthers' preseason finale, but he appears to have put that behind him. The NFL sophomore from Western Michigan will likely operate primarily on special teams, but he should see some snaps as a lead blocker for Christian McCaffrey or Chuba Hubbard as well.
More News
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Practices in limited capacity•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Ruled out•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Inks extension with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Cleared to play in Week 8•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Unavailable for practice•