Ricci (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The 25-year-old was doubtful to play due to neck injury and will sit out for a second straight game. Tight ends Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan could see some work at fullback in Ricci's absence.
