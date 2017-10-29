Panthers' Graham Gano: Active Sunday

Gano (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The release of the Panthers' list of inactives only confirms what was expected after Roberto Aguayo wasn't promoted from the practice squad by 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. Prior to Week 7's meager three-point showing, Gano was afforded plenty of opportunity in the first six games of the campaign, ranging between seven and 11 points per week.

