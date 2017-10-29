Panthers' Graham Gano: Active Sunday
Gano (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Tampa Bay.
The release of the Panthers' list of inactives only confirms what was expected after Roberto Aguayo wasn't promoted from the practice squad by 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. Prior to Week 7's meager three-point showing, Gano was afforded plenty of opportunity in the first six games of the campaign, ranging between seven and 11 points per week.
More News
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Should be in for Week 8•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Expected to face Bucs•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Week 8 status back in question•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Starts week with full practice•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Tending to knee injury•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Scores team's lone points•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...