Panthers' Graham Gano: Active Sunday
Gano (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Chicago, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
A late addition to the injury report this week, Gano will be able to perform all kicking duties in spite of a right knee concern. He's a good bet to produce, too, against the Bears, who have conceded at least 12 points to kickers in three of six games this year.
