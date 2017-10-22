Panthers' Graham Gano: Active Sunday

Gano (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Chicago, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

A late addition to the injury report this week, Gano will be able to perform all kicking duties in spite of a right knee concern. He's a good bet to produce, too, against the Bears, who have conceded at least 12 points to kickers in three of six games this year.

