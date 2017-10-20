Panthers' Graham Gano: Added to injury report

Gano (right knee) was added to Friday's injury report as a full participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

While late-week additions are often worrisome, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Gano would be listed as 'probable' if that were still an option on NFL injury reports, per Strickland. Based on Rivera's comments, the injury to Gano's kicking leg is likely nothing more than a bruise. There won't be any reason for concern unless the Panthers add another kicker to their roster Friday afternoon or Saturday.