Panthers' Graham Gano: Battling leg soreness

Gano didn't travel with the team for Friday's game against Buffalo due to leg soreness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers appear to be exercising caution with their starting kicker, as there's no reason to press the veteran into duty for Week 1 of the preseason. Joey Slye figures to handle the kicking duties in Gano's place Friday night.

