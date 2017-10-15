Panthers' Graham Gano: Converts all kicks
Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to 11 points in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Gano has now missed just one field goal and one extra point through six games. With a total of 56 points, the veteran has proven to be a great fantasy value.
More News
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Notches nine points•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Makes game-winner versus Pats•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Remains perfect for season•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Leads team to victory•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Perfect in season opener•
-
Panthers' Graham Gano: Will serve as Week 1 kicker•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...