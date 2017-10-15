Play

Panthers' Graham Gano: Converts all kicks

Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to 11 points in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Gano has now missed just one field goal and one extra point through six games. With a total of 56 points, the veteran has proven to be a great fantasy value.

