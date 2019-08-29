Panthers' Graham Gano: Could be traded
The Panthers might consider placing Gano (leg) on injured reserve and/or trading him, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
With Gano set to miss another exhibition Thursday night, fellow Panthers kicker Joey Slye has the chance to build on a perfect preseason that's included two field goals from 50-plus yards and three more from 40-49. The Panthers don't have a ton of financial incentive to cut Gano before next offseason, but they could try to work out a trade with a kicker-needy team.
