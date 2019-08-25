Panthers' Graham Gano: Could get into Thursday's game

Coach Ron Rivera relayed that Carolina is still evaluating whether Gano will kick in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The team would certainly like to see Gano kick in a game before the regular season, as he's been dealing with leg soreness lately. His starting job still seems secure at this point, though.

