Panthers' Graham Gano: Dealing with knee pain

Gano said Sunday that he's dealing with knee pain in his plant leg, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Gano is usually one of the more reliable kickers in the league, so a knee injury would serve to explain his recent struggles. The 31-year-old expressed optimism that he would be able to play through the lingering issue, but it remains to be seen whether Gano will eventually be required to undergo surgery to address his injury.

