Panthers' Graham Gano: Drills game-winning field goal

Gano made all four of his field-goal attempts, including a 63-yarder as time expired, and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Giants.

Gano's game-winning kick came from just one yard shy of the NFL record, making for a most-dramatic finish in Carolina while keeping him perfect on the season. Besides his 63-yard bomb, Gano converted from 47 yards twice and 39 yards on his other field goal. Overall, his 15 points tied for the second most he's produced in any of his 80 career games.