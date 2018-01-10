Panthers' Graham Gano: Enjoys excellent rebound season

Gano converted 29 of 30 field-goal attempts and 34 of 37 extra-point tries en route to 121 points this season.

Gano, the Panthers kicker since 2012, had to earn his roster spot this season, as the team used a seventh-round pick on Harrison Butker following a 2016 campaign that saw Gano miss 11 times in total. While Butker enjoyed an outstanding rookie year with the Chiefs after Gano beat him out early in the season, the 30-year-old proved just why Carolina stuck with him. Although Gano's 121 points matched his 2016 mark, he was nearly flawless on his kicking opportunities, with his only missed field goal coming from 50-plus yards. Such improved accuracy resulted in Gano finishing 12th in points league-wide, and would figure to give the Panthers plenty reason to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.