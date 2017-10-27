Panthers' Graham Gano: Expected to face Bucs
Gano (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Gano missed Friday's practice due to an illness rather than his knee injury. The veteran kicker was a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, suggesting he should be fine for Sunday's game unless there's some kind of setback over the weekend.
