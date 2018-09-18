Panthers' Graham Gano: Flawless in defeat
Gano made a 54-yard field goal on his lone attempt in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Falcons. He also made all three of his extra-point tries, registering six points in total.
Gano missed his only attempt from 50-plus yards last season, so he started this term on the right foot by converting his first opportunity Sunday. Through two weeks, Gano has netted 10 points while not missing a kick.
