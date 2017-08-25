Panthers' Graham Gano: Gets all kicking work
Gano converted his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts en route to four points in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Gano converted from 31 yards out on Carolina's only field-goal try of the evening. That precluded rookie Harrison Butker from getting any action, while boosting Gano's performance during the preseason.
