Panthers' Graham Gano: Gets all kicking work

Gano converted his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts en route to four points in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.

Gano converted from 31 yards out on Carolina's only field-goal try of the evening. That precluded rookie Harrison Butker from getting any action, while boosting Gano's performance during the preseason.

