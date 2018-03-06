Panthers' Graham Gano: Gets four-year deal

Gano signed a four-year contract Tuesday.

The Panthers were expected to use the franchise tag on Gano, who converted at least 29 field goals each of the past four seasons and has an 81.7-percent success rate for his career. The team probably won't use its tag now that the 30-year-old kicker is locked up for the long haul. Gano should continue as a serviceable but sub-elite fantasy option among kickers.