Panthers' Graham Gano: Heading to injured reserve
The Panthers placed Gano (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
Gano has missed the last two games due to complications with the left knee, the second time in three seasons that he's tended to issues with his plant leg. He'll end the campaign succeeding on 14 of 16 field-goal attempts and 30 of 33 point-after tries. Chandler Catanzaro will serve as the Panthers' kicker for the last two contests of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country