Panthers' Graham Gano: Heading to injured reserve

The Panthers placed Gano (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Gano has missed the last two games due to complications with the left knee, the second time in three seasons that he's tended to issues with his plant leg. He'll end the campaign succeeding on 14 of 16 field-goal attempts and 30 of 33 point-after tries. Chandler Catanzaro will serve as the Panthers' kicker for the last two contests of the season.