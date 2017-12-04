Panthers' Graham Gano: Kept quiet in defeat
Gano did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.
Gano's scoring opportunities were restricted Sunday, but he still did all that was asked from him. Although his three points tied a season low, Gano still sports 93 on the campaign, placing him just outside the top 10 league-wide.
More News
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...