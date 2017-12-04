Panthers' Graham Gano: Kept quiet in defeat

Gano did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.

Gano's scoring opportunities were restricted Sunday, but he still did all that was asked from him. Although his three points tied a season low, Gano still sports 93 on the campaign, placing him just outside the top 10 league-wide.

