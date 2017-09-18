Panthers' Graham Gano: Leads team to victory

Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts en route to a 9-3 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Gano outlasted rookie Harrison Butker to claim Carolina's lone kicking position on the Week 2 roster, and the veteran's value was certainly apparent. With successful kicks from 34, 38 and 20 yards, Gano provided enough to clinch a victory, keeping his success rate perfect in the process.