Panthers' Graham Gano: Leads team to victory
Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts en route to a 9-3 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Gano outlasted rookie Harrison Butker to claim Carolina's lone kicking position on the Week 2 roster, and the veteran's value was certainly apparent. With successful kicks from 34, 38 and 20 yards, Gano provided enough to clinch a victory, keeping his success rate perfect in the process.
