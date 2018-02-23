Panthers' Graham Gano: Likely to receive franchise tag

Gano is likely to receive the franchise tag from the Panthers, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Gano is coming off a strong 2017, which saw him hit 29-of-30 field goals, with his only miss coming from more than 50 yards. He's been with the team for the past six seasons and the team can keep him around for a seventh year at $4.8 million by using the tag.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories