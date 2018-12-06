Panthers' Graham Gano: Listed as limited Thursday

Gano (knee) was listed as limited on the Panthers' injury report Thursday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, Gano mentioned that he's tending to pain in his left knee, which serves as his plant leg on kicks. He proceeded to put in a full practice Wednesday, so his downgrade Thursday is of concern. Assuming he continues to play through the discomfort, his performance over the last three games (3-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-7 on point-after tries) leaves something to be desired.