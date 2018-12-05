Panthers' Graham Gano: Logs full practice
Gano (left knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Despite converting his only field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries, Gano said he dealt with some pain in the knee of his plant leg during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Tampa Bay. His full participation at Wednesday's practice suggests he's on track to play through the injury Sunday in Cleveland, but there isn't a ton of fantasy appeal in his December road matchup with a cold-weather team that has a solid defense.
