Panthers' Graham Gano: Makes all three kicks

Gano (knee) converted his lone field-goal attempt and both his extra-point tries en route to five points in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Gano has been dealing with a knee issue lately, but that hasn't caused him to miss any game action to date. Although Carolina's offensive struggles have limited him to eight points over the last two weeks, Gano still has only missed one field goal and one extra point all season.