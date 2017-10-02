Panthers' Graham Gano: Makes game-winner versus Pats
Gano converted both his field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.
Gano's missed extra point ruined his perfect record on all kicks this season, but considering he made a 48-yard field goal as time expired, he'll surely be plenty happy with sealing another victory for the Panthers.
