Panthers' Graham Gano: Makes game-winner versus Pats

Gano converted both his field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.

Gano's missed extra point ruined his perfect record on all kicks this season, but considering he made a 48-yard field goal as time expired, he'll surely be plenty happy with sealing another victory for the Panthers.

