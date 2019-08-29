Panthers' Graham Gano: May start season on IR

Gano is dealing with a sore knee, making him a candidate to start the season on injured reserve, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Gano has tended to knee injuries in both of the past two campaigns and even missed the final four games of 2018 with a left knee issue. If his plant leg remains a concern, the Panthers would be taking a prudent approach with the kicker to ensure he's available during the stretch run. The move cannot be made until the team makes roster cuts Saturday, but it appears as if Gano will yield place-kicking duties to Joey Slye to begin the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...