Panthers' Graham Gano: Misses extra point
Gano did not attempt a field goal but missed one of his two extra point tries in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.
Gano's one point marked a season low, and came thanks to him missing an extra point for the second straight game. Following his triumphant 15-point outing in Week 5, Gano has turned in two underwhelming performances, providing motivation ahead of this Sunday's home game versus the Ravens.
