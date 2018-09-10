Panthers' Graham Gano: Misses extra point in opener
Gano converted from 27 yards on his only field-goal attempt, but missed one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.
Gano has missed three extra-point attempts in each of the last three seasons, so his misfire Sunday wasn't totally out of character. For someone that missed four kicks total last year, however, Gano will be disappointed by leaving points out there already in Week 1. Fortunately, his failed effort didn't come back to haunt Carolina. He'll aim to tidy things up and hope for more scoring opportunities this weekend versus the Falcons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...