Panthers' Graham Gano: Misses extra point in opener

Gano converted from 27 yards on his only field-goal attempt, but missed one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.

Gano has missed three extra-point attempts in each of the last three seasons, so his misfire Sunday wasn't totally out of character. For someone that missed four kicks total last year, however, Gano will be disappointed by leaving points out there already in Week 1. Fortunately, his failed effort didn't come back to haunt Carolina. He'll aim to tidy things up and hope for more scoring opportunities this weekend versus the Falcons.