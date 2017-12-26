Panthers' Graham Gano: Misses extra point

Gano made all three of his field-goal attempts (25, 28 and 30 yards) but missed one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Gano's missed extra point marked just the fourth time he's missed on 65 total attempts this season. His 117 points on the campaign currently rank 12th league-wide.

