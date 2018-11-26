Panthers' Graham Gano: Misses key field goal

Gano converted two of three field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Gano has missed two field goals and an extra point through the past two games, including a field-goal try which cost the Panthers a win Week 12. The 31-year-old will look to bounce back against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

