Panthers' Graham Gano: Misses kick to start preseason

Gano made one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra points en route to five points in Wednesday's preseason game against the Texans.

Gano made good from 45 yards but hit the left upright on a 50-yard try to end Carolina's opening drive. After Gano's night was finished, he watched rookie Harrison Butker drain a 51-yard attempt, which should heat up the Panthers' kicking competition.