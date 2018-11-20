Panthers' Graham Gano: Misses twice in loss

Gano missed his only field-goal attempt as well as one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions.

Gano's mistakes proved costly for the Panthers in a one-point defeat. He hit the left upright on a 34-yard attempt during the third quarter, then failed on his extra-point try to begin the fourth. The veteran has now missed three PATs this season, and although his missed field goal marked his first of the campaign, he'll still be eager to put his best foot forward in Week 12 versus the Seahawks. That being said, with just 10 points over the last three games, Gano's stock is down at the moment.