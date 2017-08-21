Panthers' Graham Gano: Nets five points
Gano made his lone field-goal attempt and two extra points en route to five points in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
Gano missed a 50-yard try in Carolina's preseason opener, so his perfect performance over the weekend should help his case to keep the Panthers' kicking job from rookie Harrison Butker.
