Panthers' Graham Gano: Nets five points

Gano made his lone field-goal attempt and two extra points en route to five points in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Gano missed a 50-yard try in Carolina's preseason opener, so his perfect performance over the weekend should help his case to keep the Panthers' kicking job from rookie Harrison Butker.

