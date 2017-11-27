Panthers' Graham Gano: Nets nine points

Gano made all three of his field-goal attempts but missed his only extra-point try in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.

Gano's failed extra-point marked just his third missed kick of any variety this season. Through 11 games, he sports an admirable 90 points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop