Panthers' Graham Gano: No recorded activity at practice
Gano (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Though he didn't participate in any team work, Gano was in attendance for the Panthers' first practice of the week and was spotted working out on the side with a trainer, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Gano will presumably try to do some kicking Friday and/or Saturday before the Panthers decide on his fate for their Monday night matchup with the Saints. Chandler Catanzaro remains on the roster after filling in for Gano in the Week 14 loss to the Browns and would handle kicking duties again if Gano can't go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...