Panthers' Graham Gano: No recorded activity at practice

Gano (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Though he didn't participate in any team work, Gano was in attendance for the Panthers' first practice of the week and was spotted working out on the side with a trainer, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Gano will presumably try to do some kicking Friday and/or Saturday before the Panthers decide on his fate for their Monday night matchup with the Saints. Chandler Catanzaro remains on the roster after filling in for Gano in the Week 14 loss to the Browns and would handle kicking duties again if Gano can't go.