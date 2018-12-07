Panthers' Graham Gano: Not spotted Friday
Gano (knee) was not present for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site.
Gano could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but early signs point toward his level of participation decreasing for the second day in a row. Casting more doubt on Gano's availability for Week 14, the Panthers added fellow kicker Chandler Catanzaro to the roster Friday, which is a sign they are not optimistic about him playing Sunday. The Panthers will reveal whether or not Gano has any chance to play after Friday's practice comes to a close.
