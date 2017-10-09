Play

Panthers' Graham Gano: Notches nine points

Gano made two of three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.

Gano's first missed field goal of the campaign came from 55 yards, making it somewhat excusable. Through five games, the veteran has tallied 45 points, vaulting him toward the top of the kicker rankings.

