Panthers' Graham Gano: Perfect against Falcons
Gano converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.
Gano split the uprights from 31 and 45 yards during his respective two third-quarter attempts. In making both his extra points as well, Gano has still missed merely two kicks all season.
