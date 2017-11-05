Panthers' Graham Gano: Perfect against Falcons

Gano converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Gano split the uprights from 31 and 45 yards during his respective two third-quarter attempts. In making both his extra points as well, Gano has still missed merely two kicks all season.

