Panthers' Graham Gano: Perfect in season opener
Gano converted all three field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries en route to 11 points Sunday against the 49ers.
Gano was preferred to rookie Harrison Butker, who despite also making Carolina's 53-man roster was inactive. While it remains to be seen how the Panthers will deal with having two kickers around, the incumbent Gano only boosted his chances of keeping the job with his performance, converting from 39, 36 and 20 yards on his respective three field goals.
