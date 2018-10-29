Panthers' Graham Gano: Perfect in Week 8

Gano made all three of his field-goal attempts and converted each of his three extra-point tries during Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.

Gano notched 12 points during the Week 8 win, including a long field-goal attempt of 54 yards. The 31-year-old remains one of the top fantasy options at the kicker position, and will face off against the Buccaneers on Sunday.