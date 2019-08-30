Panthers' Graham Gano: Placed on IR

Gano (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The timing of the transaction means Gano won't be eligible to return from IR this season, but he may be able to find a new team if he negotiates an injury settlement. The Panthers will move forward with preseason star Joey Slye as their new kicker.

