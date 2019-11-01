Panthers' Graham Gano: Recovering from surgery

Gano recently underwent surgery to address his left knee injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Gano's knee injury, the severity of which caused him to be placed on season-ending injured reserve, was previously referred to as soreness. He's working to fully recover in time for the 2020 campaign.

