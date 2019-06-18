Panthers' Graham Gano: Recovers from knee injury
Gano (knee) participated in the offseason program, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gano missed the final four weeks of last season with an injury in his non-kicking left leg. He seems to have made a full recovery and is locked in as Carolina's kicker entering the second season of a four-year, $17 million contract. The 32-year-old has converted 85.5 percent of field-goal attempts and 95.0 percent of PATs in seven seasons with the Panthers, but he's never been a great long-distance kicker, making 16 of 26 tries (61.5 percent) from 50-plus yards.
