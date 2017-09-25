Panthers' Graham Gano: Remains perfect for season
Gano made both his field-goal attempts and his lone extra point en route to seven points in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
Gano's respective makes from 32 and 48 yards maintained his perfect field-goal record through three games. With three extra points to boot, Gano has impressively accounted for 27 points thus far.
