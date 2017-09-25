Play

Panthers' Graham Gano: Remains perfect for season

Gano made both his field-goal attempts and his lone extra point en route to seven points in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.

Gano's respective makes from 32 and 48 yards maintained his perfect field-goal record through three games. With three extra points to boot, Gano has impressively accounted for 27 points thus far.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories