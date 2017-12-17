Panthers' Graham Gano: Scores seven points
Gano made a 33-yard field goal as well as all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.
Gano has notched seven points in back-to-back outings, while maintaining his record of just one missed field goal this season. That makes him a reliable kicking option in advance of next Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
