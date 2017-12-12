Panthers' Graham Gano: Scores seven points

Gano made a 41-yard field goal as well as all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.

Gano's performance brought his season tally to an even 100 points, placing him just outside the top 10 league-wide.

