Panthers' Graham Gano: Scores team's lone points

Gano converted his only field-goal attempt to give the Panthers their only score in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.

Gano overcame a knee injury to suit up Sunday, when he did all that was needed of him. Although a better offensive performance from Carolina would've helped Gano's output, his relative inactivity perhaps enabled his knee to gain some extra rest. While no fault of his own, Gano's three points still marked a season low, as he hadn't registered fewer than seven prior to Sunday.

