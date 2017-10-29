Panthers' Graham Gano: Should be in for Week 8

Gano (knee) is set to serve as the Panthers' placekicker for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gano is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a knee injury, but the Panthers' decision not to activate fellow kicker Roberto Aguayo from the practice squad before Saturday's 4:00 p.m. EDT deadline for roster changes implies Carolina expects Gano to be ready to go. The Panthers likely wouldn't make Gano active if the injury presented any complications with his kicking, so fantasy owners can probably feel comfortable with keeping him in their lineups this week.