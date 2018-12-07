Panthers' Graham Gano: Sidelined for Week 14
Gano (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers foreshadowed Gano's first absence of the season earlier Friday with the signing of Chandler Catanzaro, who will handle kickoffs and place-kicking duties for at least the Week 14 matchup. Per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, coach Ron Rivera relayed Friday that Gano is dealing with soreness in his (left) plant knee, an issue that prevented the kicker from practicing the last two days. The Panthers are hopeful that a little more rest will be all Gano needs to heal up, but Catanzaro will presumably remain on the roster until there's no longer any concern about the former's health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...