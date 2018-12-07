Panthers' Graham Gano: Sidelined for Week 14

Gano (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers foreshadowed Gano's first absence of the season earlier Friday with the signing of Chandler Catanzaro, who will handle kickoffs and place-kicking duties for at least the Week 14 matchup. Per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, coach Ron Rivera relayed Friday that Gano is dealing with soreness in his (left) plant knee, an issue that prevented the kicker from practicing the last two days. The Panthers are hopeful that a little more rest will be all Gano needs to heal up, but Catanzaro will presumably remain on the roster until there's no longer any concern about the former's health.